DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Electric Two-wheeler Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research study provides a detailed overview of India's electric two-wheeler (E2W) industry, covering current and upcoming market trends, relevant government regulations, charging infrastructure, key OEM profiles and their growth strategies, and a snapshot of product sales. It provides industry annual sales projections to 2026 based on forecast discussions for the country.
In FY 2021, India reported a slump in E2W sales compared with FY 2020 due to the widespread outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also crippled vehicle sales globally. The growth of high-speed electric scooters has increased in FY 2021 over FY 2020 as OEMs roll out newer models with the latest features and eligibility for government incentives.
Home-based charging, semi-public and public charging, and battery swap are charging solutions evolving in India as more operators enter the market. The Indian government supports E2W OEMs and startups, shared mobility services, charging solution providers, and fintech firms that complete the electric vehicle ecosystem.
Research Scope
- E2W industry overview
- Key OEM profiles
- E2W startups in India
- Government policies
- Charging infrastructure
- E2W financing
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Two-wheeler Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Industry and OEM Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the E2W Ecosystem
- Key Findings
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
3. Industry Overview
- Unit Sales
- Key OEM Sales
- Sales Forecast
4. OEM Profiles
- Hero Electric - Overview
- Product Portfolio and Partnerships
- Future Strategy and Plans
- Okinawa Autotech - Overview
- Ampere Electric - Overview
- Ather Energy - Overview
- Revolt Motors - Overview
5. Emerging E2W OEMs and Startups
- Emerging E2W Startups
6. E2W Charging Infrastructure
- E2W Charging Infrastructure Requirements and Types
- E2W Charging Service Providers and OEMs
7. Government Regulations and Incentives
- India's EV Policy Roadmap
- FAME II Modifications - E2W Incentives by State
8. Financing for Electric Two-wheelers
- E2W Financing
- Major EV Financing Companies for E2Ws
9. E2W Business Models
- Business Model 1 - E2W Rental
- Business Model 2 - E2W Subscription
- E2W Case Study - Rental and Subscription
- Business Model 3 - E2W Last-mile Delivery
- E2W Case Study - Last-mile Delivery
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Revision of EV Policies to Accelerate the Adoption of E2Ws in India
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Rising Investment in E2W Startups Play a Crucial Role in Driving Industry Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Advent of New Business Models Expected to Drive EV Adoption, Specifically E2Ws
11. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uflboj
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-electric-two-wheeler-markets-report-2022-2026-advent-of-new-business-models-expected-to-drive-ev-adoption-specifically-e2ws-301496595.html
SOURCE Research and Markets