This research offers revenue and unit shipment forecasts (2021 to 2028) for the overall Indian connected services market based on the body segment available (hatchback, sedan, SUV, and MPV).
It also includes connected services share forecast for the top 10 OEMs by penetration of connectivity type with a breakdown of their connected platform portfolio features.
India's connected car market is experiencing major breakthroughs with more original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) introducing new connected car features with every new model launched.
Growing demand for comfort, convenience, safety, and security has boosted the market for cars with advanced HMI features, more connected technologies, and the integration of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) solutions.
Most of the premium OEMs in India now offer either smartphone connectivity or embedded connectivity as a standard feature, except on the base variant, whereas volume OEMs are offering smartphone connectivity and embedded connectivity on mid and high variants respectively.
Customers' increasing knowledge of connected car services and willingness to pay for premium features have contributed to the growth of connected cars in the Indian market.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the growth opportunities for OEMs in the connected services market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the connected services market?
- How are the different types of connectivity distributed across OEMs?
- What is the connected services market share for the next 5 to 6 years compared to the base year?
- Who are the main players/OEMs, and what is their place in the connected services market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Connected Services Market, Scope of Analysis
- Automaker Types
- Connectivity Solution Segmentation
- Vehicle Body Type Segmentation
- Key Competitors in Connected Services
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
- Forecast Assumptions, Revenue, and Pricing Trend Forecast Analysis
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hatchback Segment
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Pricing Trend Forecast Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Sedan Segment
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Pricing Trend Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SUV Segment
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MPV Segment
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
6. OEM Strategies
- Competitive Environment
- Percent Penetration Forecast
- Percent Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
- Connected Services Market Share Analysis - No Connectivity
- Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Smartphone
- Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Embedded*
- Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Maruti Suzuki
- Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Hyundai
- Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Tata
- Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Mahindra
- Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Kia
- Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Toyota
- Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Renault
- Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Honda
- Connected Services Market Share Analysis - MG
- Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Nissan
7. Automaker Portfolios, Connected Services Market, India
- Connected Services Market Features in Volume Brands
- Maruti Suzuki - Connected Services Market Platforms
- Hyundai - Connected Services Market Platforms
- Tata - Connected Services Market Platforms
- Mahindra - Connected Services Market Platforms
- Kia - Connected Services Market Platforms
- Toyota - Connected Services Market Platforms
- Renault - Connected Services Market Platforms
- Honda - Connected Services Market Platforms
- MG - Connected Services Market Platforms
- Nissan - Connected Services Market Platforms
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Customers' Increased Interest in Connected Services for Reach and Compatibility with Smartphone and In-vehicle Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2 - New Revenue Opportunities for OEMs Via Added Features and Technology Inside the Car
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Advanced Connected Car Technology Will Drive Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures
Companies Mentioned
- Honda
- Hyundai
- Kia
- Mahindra
- Maruti Suzuki
- MG
- Nissan
- Renault
- Tata
- Toyota
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvcykf
