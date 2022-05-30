DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Two-wheeler Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study focuses on the current and future growth opportunities for ICE 2Ws and E2Ws in Indonesia. ICE 2Ws and E2Ws are compared on the basis of maintenance, insurance, and fuel costs from 2017 to 2020; the forecast is for 2021 to 2026.
The study analyzes factors that are transforming the 2W space and how Indonesia is positioning itself to transition toward electric solutions; the research service also takes a deep dive in terms of PESTLE factors, SWOT analysis, and the country's top market drivers.
The study also projects the overall growth of both ICE and electric powertrains and offers insights into each 2W segment type and identifies leading participants, in terms of pricing and market share. The research also includes analyses of costs, fuel types, popular business models, and the various opportunities for EV products and solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indonesian Two-wheeler Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. 2W Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Roadmap of the Indonesian 2W Market, 2022-2026
- VIO Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Overall Market Attractiveness
- Market Outlook
- Market Snapshot
- Key Market Trends, Indonesia
- Evolving E2W Ecosystem in Indonesia
- Comparative Cost Analysis
- Opportunities by Fuel Type
- Opportunity by 2W Mobility Solution, 2021
- Opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Opportunity for E2W Products, Solutions, and Services
- Opportunity Analysis
3. ICE 2W Opportunity Analysis
- ICE Two-Wheeler Unit Shipment Historical Performance
- ICE Two-wheeler Unit Shipment Forecast
- ICE Unit Sales by Displacement and Two-wheeler Type
- Top OEMs in 2021
- Snapshot of Top ICE Models
4. E2W Opportunity Analysis
- E2W Unit Shipment Historical Performance
- E2W Unit Shipment Forecast
- Snapshot of Top Electric Models
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Government Support for E2Ws Adoption
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Innovative Business Models for E2Ws
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Entry of More Local E2W Start-ups
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k032v3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesia-two-wheeler-market-key-trends-and-growth-opportunities-how-indonesia-is-positioning-itself-to-transition-towards-electric-solutions-301557261.html
SOURCE Research and Markets