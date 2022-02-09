DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive NVH Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive NVH materials market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Automotive NVH materials, also known as noise, vibration, and harshness materials, are used to reduce unwanted noise, vibrations (oscillations due to automobile mechanics), and harshness (the level of discomfort) in automobiles. NVH materials, including molded rubbers, metal and film laminates, molded foams and engineering resins, are used to control air and structure-borne noises as well as noise generated from the interior components of the vehicles. In recent years, there has been a heightened demand for NVH materials as they absorb noise and prevent it from entering the vehicle, thereby preventing discomfort and improving the ride quality
Over the past few years, the sales of automobiles in emerging regions like India and China have been rising steadily. The strict government regulations for reducing vehicle noise levels are increasing the demand for NVH materials in these regions. Moreover, several manufacturers are developing lightweight vehicles with enhanced fuel efficiency which helps in improving the noise and vibration quality of the vehicles. They are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to enhance their portfolio for NVH solutions. Some of the other factors that are currently driving the market growth are the influence of NVH and Vehicle Refinement Levels on buying decisions, advanced NVH products with innovative technologies, changing lifestyles and rising incomes in both developed and developing economies
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, 3M Company, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG and Borgers AG
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global automotive NVH materials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global automotive NVH materials industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive NVH materials market?
- What is the breakup of the global automotive NVH materials market on the basis of product?
- What is the breakup of the global automotive NVH materials market on the basis of vehicle type?
- What is the breakup of the global automotive NVH materials market on the basis of application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive NVH materials market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive NVH materials market?
- What is the structure of the global automotive NVH materials market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global automotive NVH materials market?
- How are automotive NVH materials manufactured?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Polyurethane
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Mixed Textiles Fibers
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Fiber Glass
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Polyester Fiber
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 NBR
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Polypropylene
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 PVC
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Textile Materials (Synthetic)
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast
6.9 Textile Materials (Cotton)
6.9.1 Market Trends
6.9.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
7.1 Passenger Vehicles
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 LCV
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 HCV
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Trunk Module
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Floor Module
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Wheel Arches
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Cockpit Module
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Roof Module
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Engine Casing
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Bonnet Liners
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 North America
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Global Automotive NVH Materials Industry: SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Global Automotive NVH Materials Industry: Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Suppliers of Raw Materials
11.3 Manufacturers of Polymers
11.4 Automotive Component Manufacturers
11.5 Automobile OEMs
12 Global Automotive NVH Materials Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Global Automotive NVH Materials Industry: Price Analysis
13.1 Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis
14 Automotive NVH Materials Manufacturing Process
14.1 Product Overview
14.2 Raw Material Requirements
14.3 Manufacturing Process
14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 BASF SE
15.3.2 The DOW Chemical Company
15.3.3 ExxonMobil
15.3.4 3M Company
15.3.5 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
15.3.6 Sumitomo Riko Company Limited
15.3.7 Covestro AG
15.3.8 Celanese Corporation
15.3.9 Huntsman Corporation
15.3.10 Lanxess AG
15.3.11 Borgers AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sh2z08
