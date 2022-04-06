End-to-End Sales and Service Intelligence Engine Named a Best Business Intelligence Tool for Automotive Dealers
HOUSTON, April 6, 2022 //PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --InteractiveTel, a leading provider of AI-driven communications services and customer interaction analytics, announced today that the company's TotalCX Customer Experience Platform was honored with a 2022 AWA Award in the category of Business Intelligence Tools. The award was presented by Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies and Brian Pasch Enterprises (BPE), at the 2022 NADA Show in Las Vegas in March 2022.
The AWA Awards were created in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing. Since then, the AWAs have become a benchmark in the automotive industry for recognizing innovative products in digital retailing, marketing automation, sales process, dealer websites, digital marketing, fixed operations, F&I, training, website merchandising, conversational commerce, business intelligence tools, video technology, OTT and reputation management.
This year's lineup of AWA winners included many new products designed to create operational efficiencies for auto dealers, strengthen their brand and grow their bottom line.
"[InteractiveTel's] platform not only has significantly improved and expanded its scope and vision, but it is perfectly timed to the needs of dealerships today," said Pasch. "We all know that consumers are communicating with dealers not just through phone and email but also through text and messages. How does a dealer know if the calls, texts, chats and emails are being handled properly? How do we measure the success of the agents handling these communications? [TotalCX] continues to amaze with its intelligent call routing, call recording and diagnostics."
Based on InteractiveTel's patented and market-tested technology, the TotalCX solutions suite combines AI and automation with people power to help automotive dealers accelerate decision-making that results in better service, faster sales and more satisfied customers. The TotalCX end-to-end sales and service intelligence engine works with any on-premises or cloud-based phone system, including InteractiveTel's award-winning Hosted PBX.
"Interactions between your team and your customers can mean the difference between success and failure," said Gary Graves, CEO of InteractiveTel. "We developed TotalCX, the first customer experience platform that includes the people, processes and technology dealers need to drive success and curb missed revenue opportunities."
About Brian Pasch
Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies and Brian Pasch Enterprises (BPE), has been actively involved with automotive franchise dealers since 2005. Brian has authored nine bestselling books for the automotive industry: "Remote Retailing Blueprint," "Just Faster," "Automotive Marketing Playbook," "Who Sold It?," "Swimming with Digital Sharks," "Mastering Automotive Digital Marketing," "Selling Cars in a Digital Age," "Unfair Advantage," and "Hyper-Local Marketing for Automotive Retail." Brian is an active conference speaker, 20 Group presenter, and coach to both dealers and members of the vendor community. He has presented workshops at NADA, Digital Dealer, DCDW, Driving Sales Executive Summit, Kain Automotive Workshops, Innovative Dealer Summit, Automotive Engagement Conferences, Automotive Boot Camp, AutoCon, VinWorx, TrueCar Dealer Summits, and the Digital Marketing Strategies Conference. Brian is Google Analytics certified and PCG is a Google Premium Partner company.
About InteractiveTel
Founded in 2008, InteractiveTel is an innovator and leader in cloud-based customer interaction analytics, call tracking and communications solutions. InteractiveTel's proprietary TotalCX Customer Experience Platform combines AI and automation technology with people power to increase sales, service and profitability for organizations of all sizes and industries. InteractiveTel's exclusive technology captures and analyzes voice and text communications in real time, automatically alerting stakeholders to accelerate decision-making that improves customer experience and business results. InteractiveTel's patented AI-driven call tracking and conversation analytics solution works with any on-premises or cloud-based phone system, including the company's award-winning Hosted PBX, enabling organizations to scale more easily and collaborate more effectively. InteractiveTel's solutions are used by more than 4,000 businesses – from startups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://interactivetel.com/.
