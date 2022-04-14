Drivers who want to buy the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible this year can purchase the same at the Elgin Volkswagen dealership.
ELGIN, Ill., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in and around the Elgin area in Illinois who are shopping for used Volkswagen Beetle Convertibles can now buy this vehicle at the Elgin Volkswagen dealership located in the same area. This vehicle is available at a great price that is both affordable and reasonable. Customers who want to finance this vehicle can use the CapitalOne in-house financing for the same.
Prospective buyers are encouraged to check out the details about the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible available on the dealership's website. Buyers can find numerous images of the present condition of the vehicle. The dealership has an experienced service staff who make sure all the used models they have are in good condition. This vehicle has an FWD configuration and is available in deep black exterior color.
Please visit the elginvw.com website to learn about the numerous vehicle coupons, deals and services available at the Volkswagen dealership. For detailed information on the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible, visit the dealership team at Elgin Volkswagen, 2630 Auto Mall Dr., Elgin, IL 60124 or call them at 847-428-2000.
Media Contact
Chris Moran, Elgin Volkswagen, 630-254-3411, cmoran@elginvw.com
SOURCE Elgin Volkswagen