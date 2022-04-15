Drivers who want to buy the new 2022 Hyundai Palisade this year can purchase the same at the Greg May Hyundai dealership.

WACO, Texas, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in and around the Waco area in Texas who are looking for dealerships to test-drive and buy the latest 2022 Hyundai Palisade can now purchase the same at the Greg May Hyundai dealership. The new Palisade is well-built and comes loaded with a plethora of advanced technology and safety features, thereby making the vehicle perfect for families too.

Interested buyers can check out the 2022 Hyundai Palisade up close at the dealership and can even take the SUV for a spin. This will give drivers the real feel behind the vehicle's wheel. Now available with the all-wheel-drive configuration, the new Palisade is perfect for drivers who love off-road driving in addition to their on-road commute. The vehicle offers a brilliant fuel mileage efficiency of about 20/24 mpg on city/highways.

Please visit the gregmayhyundai.com website to learn about the numerous vehicle offers, coupons and services available at the Hyundai dealership. For detailed information on the 2022 Hyundai Palisade, visit the dealership team at Greg May Hyundai, 1501 West Loop 340 Waco, TX 76712 or call them at 254-280-0910.

