TROY, Mich., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inteva Products, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, is committing today to achieving carbon neutrality for operationally controlled emissions by 2035.
"This goal marks a major commitment for Inteva to ensuring that we are contributing to a better environmental future for the world," said Gerard Roose, president and CEO. "Caring for the world and our communities has been a core value for Inteva since our founding, and this commitment reflects how seriously we take that responsibility."
The commitment covers all Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions as defined by the World Resources Institute and World Business Council for Sustainable Development. Inteva remains committed to assessing ways to offset or eliminate Scope 3 emissions in the future.
Among the measures Inteva will institute as part of this commitment is a goal to transition to 100 percent renewable electricity for all sites by 2030, with a 2025 deadline for the company's North American operations.
"We believe this goal represents a significant step to reduce our environmental impact and will be a primary part of our overall commitment," said Marco vom Wege, vice president and chief commercial officer, who will lead the company's sustainability efforts. "Work is already underway to achieve this goal at our corporate headquarters in Troy as well as our other facilities in the United States."
Inteva is targeting a 25 percent reduction in operational energy intensity by 2032 compared to a 2019 pre-pandemic baseline.
"This target represents a realistic benchmark for our progress and gives us a building block to further reduce our environmental impact as we move toward carbon neutrality," said vom Wege.
To facilitate the identification and implementation of best practices across the company's global footprint, Inteva has established an internal sustainability council with site leaders from the company's North American, European, Asian and Indian facilities as well as experts who can help guide progress toward achieving carbon neutrality.
"Our hope is that by working collaboratively across all the regions where we operate, we can develop policies and solutions that will benefit everyone rather than focusing solely on each region individually," said vom Wege.
Among the technologies Inteva will continue to emphasize is its Inteather(TM) material, which the company produces and utilizes in the production of automotive interior components. The olefin-based material is recyclable and produces less waste than commonly used PVC plastics, and is already in production on a number of high-volume vehicle programs.
Inteva will continue to publish its annual Sustainability Report, which provides information on the company's commitments to environmental stewardship, ethical materials sourcing and human rights protection.
More information on the Sustainability Report is available through Inteva's website at http://www.intevaproducts.com.
About Inteva Products
Inteva Products is a leading global automotive supplier providing innovative, reliable, environmentally friendly products that enhance vehicle quality, safety and performance. Inteva has global resources for design, engineering, manufacturing and customer service for Closure Systems, Interior Systems, and Motors & Electronics. Formed in 2008, the tier-one supplier is focused on achieving sustained global growth, providing excellent customer service, and driving innovation. Inteva was founded on innovative solutions and the use of applied technology to drive value-based solutions. The company employs more than 8,000 people in 30 sites and maintains its World Headquarters in Troy, Michigan USA. For future company updates, please visit the Inteva Products website, or the company's Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages.
