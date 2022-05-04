Instant Quote displays a strong but fully customizable call to action that resides on both Search Results Pages (SRP) and Vehicle Detail Pages (VDP) delivering the information customers want in real-time.
LAS VEGAS , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most shoppers aren't ready to purchase a vehicle from your dealership entirely online, but when they are looking for information about a vehicle, especially pricing, they do expect to receive this information right away. That's why shoppers these days are less willing to complete a static lead form to get an "E-Price" or to "Confirm Availability" where they must wait for a response from your dealership that oftentimes does not even contain the information they request and that response may take a while to receive.
"When building Instant Quote, our team researched nearly 30 different digital retailing tools and sought feedback from prominent car dealers using those tools. In each instance, it was rare to find a customer who fully completed the online purchase process. Therefore, our goal when creating Instant Quote was to remove all the unnecessary steps included in digital retailing but to provide a much better experience than the traditional static lead form," Nick Kaptain Co-Founder Quotible.
Instant Quote is an innovative lead conversion tool that provides prospects with instant and personalized payment options. By replacing outdated lead conversion forms, Instant Quote injects personality and compelling why buy information about the dealership into the buying process. This makes it easier for customers to make a decision and ensures that they have all the information they need to choose your dealership.
Unlike cold, transactional digital retailing products, Instant Quote enables your dealership to introduce a member of the team, embed promotional videos, talk about your contributions to the community, and inject Why Buy messaging, all within an easy to use interface that eliminates static and unengaging lead forms once and for all.
"People still need to be a part of the car buying process. That human connection sells cars. Quotible's Instant Quote enables our team to build early trust and rapport with every prospective customer while delivering an exceptional shopping experience and great first impression." Wesley Gregg-GM Gaudin Ford
As a dealer-founded company, Quotible provides solutions that help dealers improve the online shopping experience, convert more website visitors into leads, and reach new levels of sales productivity.
To learn more about how Quotible can benefit your dealership contact (702) 586 3488.
