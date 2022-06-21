InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I see plenty of disabled vehicles parked alongside highways. I thought there could be a better way for the vehicle owner to provide information regarding the situation," said an inventor, from Cumberland Gap, Tenn., "so I invented the ROADSIDE DISABLED VEHICLE PLACARD. My design could assist a police officer, tow truck driver or some other official that stops to investigate."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient accessory for the owner of a disabled and abandoned vehicle. In doing so, it enables the user to display or provide any necessary information. As a result, it increases communication and visibility and it eliminates the need to suspend a rag or bag outside the driver's window. The invention features a simple and weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-145, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

