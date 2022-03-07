InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a neat and space-saving way to hang multiple articles of clothing on a vehicle hook," said an inventor, from Hendersonville, Tenn., "so I invented the HANG TIGHT. My design helps to maintain the appearance of the garments without blocking the driver's view."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hang multiple items on one vehicle clothes hook. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lay clothing items across the backseat. As a result, it helps to prevent wrinkles and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NAM-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

