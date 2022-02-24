InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to ensure that drivers always have a glare-free view of the road," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the TRANSITION WINDSHIELD. My design eliminates the need to use sunglasses and cumbersome sun visors while driving."

The invention provides automatic sunlight protection for the front windshield while traveling. In doing so, it eliminates sun glare. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it could help to prevent visibility-related accidents. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNH-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

