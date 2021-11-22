InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While driving on the freeway, I witnessed a dangerous traffic situation where a motor vehicle was stalled in the middle of the road," said an inventor from Tempe, Ariz. "I realized there was a need for a more visual warning for other drivers than the vehicle hazard lights."

He developed HAZAR-DOUS to improve roadway safety by alerting motorists traveling at high speed of the presence of a disabled vehicle ahead. Designed to heighten the visibility of a stalled motor vehicle in a traffic lane, it affords more lead time for approaching traffic to decelerate. As such, it reduces the chances of automotive accidents from rear-end collisions, which prevents highway injuries and deaths. In addition, it is convenient, effective and easy to operate

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2825, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-automotive-safety-light-pho-2825-301427635.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.