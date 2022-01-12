InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a rideshare driver and I feel uncomfortable and unsafe driving with a questionable passenger in the back seat," said an inventor, from Linconton, N.C., "so I invented the TAZE FOR YOU. My design saves time and provides added safety by eliminating the need to reach for a Taser stored in a pocket or bag."

The invention protects a rideshare driver against an attempted strangulation from behind. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional self-defense products. As a result, it enhances safety when transporting a suspicious passenger and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a convenient and accessible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for rideshare drivers.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-717, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

