 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have seen too many news reports regarding children being left in vehicles," said an inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y. "This inspired me to develop a means to remind drivers to remember that a child is in the back seat."

He developed the patent-pending CAR ANGEL to remind parents of a child or other items is within the rear of the vehicle to provide safety due to its automatic operation. This invention affords concerned parents peace of mind by preventing discomfort, hyperthermia and possible death of a loved one. Additionally, it features a compact and user-friendly design and easily adapts to different vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGI-3011, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

