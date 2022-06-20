InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient place to secure eyeglasses or sunglasses while traveling in the car," said an inventor, from Trenton, N.J., "so I invented the EYEGLASS CADDY. My design would prevent glasses from sliding around or bouncing off the dashboard and falling onto the floor while driving."

The patent-pending invention ensures that eyewear is readily accessible within a motor vehicle. In doing so, it helps to keep sunglasses or eyeglasses safe and protected. As a result, it increases convenience and it prevents eyewear from becoming lost or broken within the vehicle. The invention features a simple and attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HBR-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

