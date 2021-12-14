InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to improve parking capabilities for motorists using public lots," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the ZAPATA "PRIME" PARKING SPOT DESIGN. My design provides added assistance when steering a vehicle into position."

The invention enables a driver to properly center a vehicle within a space when parking. In doing so, it prevents the vehicle from being too close on either side. As a result, it reduces the risk of vehicle damage and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for public and private parking lots, parking garages, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-415, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-product-for-parking-lots--parking-garages-lvt-415-301441650.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.