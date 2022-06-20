InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to prevent vehicle damage caused by falling chunks of ice or wind-blown debris during a hailstorm," said an inventor, from Greeley, Colo., "so I invented the HAILIMITATOR. My design would help to maintain the current condition of the parked vehicle."

The invention protects a parked vehicle during a hailstorm or other inclement weather. In doing so, it helps to prevent dents, chips and other damage. It also ensures that the cover remains securely in place and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-347, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368.Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cover-to-protect-vehicles-during-hailstorms-dnv-347-301570383.html

SOURCE InventHelp

