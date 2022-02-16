InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a highly visible warning system that enables you to alert other drivers when making a U-turn," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the U-TURN SIGNAL. My design could reduce stress and anxiety when stopped and waiting to make a legal U-turn."

The invention provides an effective way to signal when making a U-turn. In doing so, it offers a clear indication of the driver's intentions. As a result, it helps to prevent accidents and it enhances safety and communication. The invention features a highly visible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it can be adapted for use with other types of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHO-2717, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

