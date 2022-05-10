InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in law enforcement and I have seen many small vehicles with their interiors packed to capacity which is uncomfortable and unsafe. I thought there could be a better way to transport cargo," said an inventor, from Ludington, Mich., "so I invented the CONNECT- A -TRUCK. My design would enable you to safely travel with heavy/bulky items and it would offer an improved alternative to traditional trailers."

The invention provides an improved way for a small car to haul large loads. In doing so, it increases storage capabilities without compromising interior space. As a result, it enhances safety while traveling and it provides added comfort and convenience. The invention features an attractive and durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-131, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hauling-system-for-small-cars-mho-131-301542294.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.