PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient means of charging a cell phone within a vehicle," said an inventor, from Clearfield, Utah, "so I invented the WIRELESS CAR CHARGER. My design offers an alternative to using traditional charger cords that dangle from the dashboard."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to charge a mobile phone when traveling in a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of using traditional charging cords. As a result, it increases efficiency, convenience and organization and it could enhance the appearance of a vehicle. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SLG-100, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

