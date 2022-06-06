InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an automatic way to increase eye comfort and prevent sunlight glare while driving," said an inventor, from Antonia, Mo., "so I invented the TRANSITION WINDSHIELD. My adjustable design would offer a safer alternative to traditional window tinting and films."

The invention provides a glare-free view while traveling in a vehicle. In doing so, it offers added protection against sunlight. As a result, it enhances comfort and it eliminates the need to wear sunglasses or adjust the visor. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle manufactures and vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CWC-139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

