PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a versatile accessory to keep a parked vehicle cool, block sun, charge electronic devices and even jump-start a dead battery," said an inventor, from Chino, Calif., "so I invented the SOLAR PANEL WINDSHIELD CHARGER. My design would expand and enhance the usefulness and capabilities of a vehicle sunshade."

The invention provides a multi-functional sunshade for parked vehicles. In doing so, it helps to keep the vehicle interior cool and comfortable. It also enables the user to charge multiple electronic devices stored inside a parked car and it can be used to jump-start a vehicle with a dead battery. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

