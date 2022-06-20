InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to protect the vehicle dashboard while a passenger rests his feet," said an inventor, from Bakerfield, Calif., "so I invented the DASH MAT. My design could provide a more comfortable and stress-free ride."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to rest the feet on a vehicle's dashboard. In doing so, it ensures that the dashboard is protected against dirt and damage. It also enhances comfort and relaxation for the passenger. As a result, it could make traveling more enjoyable. The invention features a practical and eye-catching design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for vehicle owners and travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FMB-116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-accessory-for-dashboards-fmb-116-301570599.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.