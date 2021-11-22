InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Having seen the damage caused by hail, I wanted to create a way to protect your car when parked outdoors during inclement weather," said an inventor, from Corona, Calif., "so I invented the GATOR BLANKET. My design provides protection against storm and hail damage, as well as UV sun rays, dirt and other debris."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to cover and protect a parked vehicle. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional vehicle covers. As a result, it prevents weather-related damage from hail, rain, sun, etc. and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1462, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

