PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier between a water bottle and harmful UV rays while stored in the car," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the DRINK SAFE. My design ensures that the bottle of water is safe and appealing for drinking."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective way to store a water bottle in a vehicle. In doing so, it prevents the water from being overexposed to direct sunlight and UV rays. As a result, it prevents the water from becoming hot or contaminated and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OTW-698, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-water-bottle-holder-for-vehicles-otw-698-301442124.html

SOURCE InventHelp

