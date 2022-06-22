InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to greatly expand and take personal RC entertainment to a whole new level," said an inventor, from South River, N.J., "so I invented the R C V R. My design would make the operator feel as those he or she is actually inside the RC airplane, car or helicopter."

The invention provides a new RC vehicle with real-time viewing capabilities for the user. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional RC products. As a result, it enhances fun and entertainment. It also could provide added mobility and security capabilities. The invention features a durable and attractive design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for RC enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHL-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

