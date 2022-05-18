InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a device to provide professional truck drivers with advanced warning to a rollover danger," said an inventor, from East Cleveland, Ohio, "so I invented the T A S. My design could help to prevent a rollover accident from occurring."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent rollover accidents for tractor-trailers. In doing so, it enables the driver to react and make adjustments in a timely manner. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to prevent costly damage. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and semi-truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVZ-2021, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-rollover-warning-device-for-semi-trucks-avz-2021-301547346.html

SOURCE InventHelp

