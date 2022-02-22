InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a zero-emissions engine for vehicles to drastically cut air pollution," said an inventor, from Milan, Ind., "so I invented the AIR ENGINE. My design would be safer to operate and maintain than a conventional fuel-fired engine."

The patent-pending invention enables a vehicle to be propelled in a safe and efficient manner. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to a conventional internal combustion engine. As a result, it eliminates the need to burn fuel and it reduces harm to the environment caused by exhaust emissions. The invention features a reliable design that is safe to operate so it is ideal for vehicle owners, the trucking industry, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4458, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

