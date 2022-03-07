InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic alert to remind the driver to remove children or pets from a parked vehicle," said an inventor, from Lehigh Acres, Fla., "so I invented the GUARDIAN ALERT. My design could provide added safety and peace of mind."

The invention provides an effective reminder to remove a child from a vehicle interior upon parking. In doing so, it helps to prevent children or pets from being left behind. As a result, it could help to prevent heat- or cold related injuries and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and young children, pet owners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-373, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-alert-for-vehicles-npl-373-301495930.html

