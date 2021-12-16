InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have noticed many vehicles passing school buses even when the lights and signs are flashing," said inventors from Houston, Texas. "This inspired us to develop a safety feature for these buses that would block the next lane of traffic."

They developed the SCHOOL BUS SAFETY to create a physical barrier to stop motorists when picking up or dropping off children to keep youngsters from being struck and seriously injured or killed. This patent-pending invention may provide peace of mind for safety-conscious school bus drivers and parents. Additionally, it could be adaptable to different types of school buses.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HFD-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-barrier-hfd-102-301442443.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.