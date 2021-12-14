InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a huge interest in motor vehicle parts and realize the need for a means to keep a hood or trunk lid from closing when the original struts are weak," said one of the inventors from Los Angeles, Calif. "This inspired us to develop a means to safely support the load."

They developed the SHOCK SUPPORT as a practical and user-friendly invention for various older vehicles that could hold up weak or damaged hood and truck lid shocks. It would prevent the hatch or lid from falling upon a person's head or shoulders for added safety and peace of mind. Additionally, it features a lightweight, compact and portable design. 

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1309, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

