InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a system to protect a semi-truck and driver if high winds, a sharp corner or other situation will result in an imminent rollover," said an inventor, from Walnut Grove, Calif., "so I invented the EMERGENCY BREAKAWAY HITCH RELEASE. My design would prevent the semi-truck from flipping over along with the trailer."

The patent-pending invention provides a way to disconnect a trailer in an impending rollover accident. In doing so, it helps to keep the tractor upright. As a result, it protects the semi-truck driver and it enhances safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-162, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-system-for-semi-trucks-sco-162-301556163.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.