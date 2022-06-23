InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient way to clean your hands, the steering wheel and other surfaces within a vehicle," said an inventor, from N. Chesterfield, Va., "so I invented the P. A. S. S. - PERSONAL AUTO SANITIZING SYSTEM. My design also allows you to keep your face mask handy while driving."

The patent-pending invention ensures that hand sanitizer, wipes and masks are readily accessible within a vehicle. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-278, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

