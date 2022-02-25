InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had plyboards in my truck bed that were extended over the lowered tailgate which resulted in the load sliding off the truck while driving," said an inventor from Cypress, Texas. "As a response to this dangerous and costly mishap, I was inspired with a means to provide motorists with added safety."

He developed the patent-pending PORTABLE LOAD EXTENDER to help avoid unexpected shifting and the accidental loss of the load. The use of this invention could ensure safe and trouble-free travel with long loads. It would feature a durable and reliable design and it would be produced using light-weight material for easy handling. Additionally, it could save do-it-yourselfers money.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

