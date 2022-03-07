InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a cool way to customize the exterior of a truck or SUV," said an inventor, from Loranger, La., "so I invented the CHAIN IT UP. My design increases style and prevents your vehicle from blending in with the crowd."

The invention provides a rugged accessory for light trucks and SUVs. In doing so, it eliminates the need to display ordinary bumpers, side steps and handrails. As a result, it enhances the appearance of the vehicle and it could spark attention. The invention features a distinct and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of light trucks and SUVs. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NWO-378, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-set-of-rugged-accessories-for-trucks-nwo-378-301495908.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.