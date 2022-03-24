PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a struggle-free way to reach tools and other items over the side of a tall pickup truck," said an inventor, from Murray, Utah., "so I invented MOORE STEP-UPS. My design would make working and using the truck much easier and more comfortable."
The invention provides an easier way to access the upper sides of a parked pickup truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb, stretch or strain. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it could help to prevent falls and injuries. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SGJ-106, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-step-accessory-for-pickup-trucks-sgj-106-301508770.html
SOURCE InventHelp