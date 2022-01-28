InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to safeguard a child within a vehicle," said an inventor, from Shepherdsville, Ky., "so I invented the BABY SEAT SENSOR. My design could help to prevent injuries associated with a child being left in a parked car or not being properly secured while traveling."

The patent-pending invention prevents babies and young children from being left behind in a parked vehicle. It also ensures that children are properly secured within a car seat. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LUV-157, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

