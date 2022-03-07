InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a truck driver I need protection from the blinding rays of the sun," said an inventor from Lancaster, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a removable tint for windows that could provide an alternative to permanent tint that is illegal in some states and expensive to replace."

He developed the REUSABLE STATIC WINDOW TINT which could easily be attached as well as removed to offer safety, convenience and efficiency. This invention could protect the eyes while providing comfort to drivers and passengers. Additionally, it could contribute to safety by reducing the driver being blinded by sunlight.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LOS-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

