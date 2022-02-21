InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was attempting to balance an umbrella while loading my daughter into her car seat while it was raining," said an inventor, from Deland, Fla. "I thought there should be a hands-free way to hold an umbrella open and stay dry, so I invented the L O N COMPARTMENT. My design could make loading and unloading the car in the rain more manageable."

The invetnion provides a temporary means of holding an umbrella open while loading or unloading a vehicle in the rain. In doing so, it ensures that the hands remain free. It also helps to keep the user dry and comfortable. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORD-2904, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-umbrella-holder-for-vehicles-ord-2904-301485996.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.