InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there could be a better way to check your blind spot when changing lanes and merging into busy traffic," said an inventor, from Riverdale, Ga., "so I invented CORY'S CURVED SIDEVIEW MIRROR. My design could reduce stress and increase safety while driving, especially for those with peripheral visibility issues."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to improve the view to the rear sides while driving. In doing so, it offers an alternative to looking back into the blind spot. As a result, it enhances safety when changing lanes and it could help to prevent accidents and damage. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and drivers with limited or no peripheral visibility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AZB-107, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-vehicle-accessory-to-improve-rear-side-view-azb-107-301481145.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.