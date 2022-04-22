InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a vehicle safety system that enables you to clearly view blind spots while traveling as well as the vehicle surroundings while parked," said an inventor, from Gonzales, La., "so I invented the MILLS360. My design could enhance safety, security, visibility and peace of mind for vehicle owners."

The patent-pending invention provides a multi-function safety and security feature for vehicles. In doing so, it enables the user to easily see blind spots while driving. It also allows the owner to check the parked car's status from almost anywhere. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a reliable and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-106, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

