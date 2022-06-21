InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safety system to detect and alert a driver of medical abnormalities to help prevent accidents," said an inventor, from Yonkers, N.Y., "so I invented the SMART WHEEL. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind for drivers with health-related issues as well as nervous beginners."

The invention provides an effective way to monitor the health and focus of a driver. In doing so, it helps to detect and alert the driver of an impending medical or other issue. As a result, it enables the driver to pull over and get help and it enhances safety. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, individuals with medical conditions, new drivers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-vehicle-safety-system-for-drivers-mbq-143-301570661.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.