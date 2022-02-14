InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an accessory to protect parked vehicles during a hailstorm," said one of two inventors, from Pueblo, Colo., "so we invented the WEATHER ARMOR. Our design would intercept hailstones that might otherwise damage glass surfaces."

The invention provides a temporary way to protect a vehicle windshield, sunroof and moon roof against hail. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional coverings and protective accessories. As a result, it helps to prevent chips, cracks and other damage and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical and weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVZ-1974, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

