InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to increase visibility when driving during the day or night," said one of two inventors, from Scottsdale, Ariz., "so we invented the PERFECT TINT. Our design ensures that the most appropriate tint level is used for eye protection and a glare-free view."

The invention provides an improved vehicle window for reducing glare when traveling. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using sunglasses, visors, etc. As a result, it enhances safety and eye comfort and it could help to prevent visibility-related accidents. The invention features an automatic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, military and first responders. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHO-2732, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

