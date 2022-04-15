InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an easier way to transport heavy objects to and from various locations as well as up and down stairs," said one of two inventors, from Atlanta, Ga., "so we invented the AUTOMATED HAND TRUCK. Our design eliminates the need to manually carry items and it could reduce the risk of injury."

The invention provides an improved hand truck/dolly for moving large or heavy items. In doing so, it enables items to be transported on flat surfaces or on stairs. As a result, it reduces physical strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, moving companies, construction workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2758, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

