InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a device to help me stay off of my phone while in the car," said the inventor from St. Petersburg, Fla. "I thought of this idea to easily give commands to a voice activated device that can read texts, send texts, play music, help with navigation and more."

He invented the CAR BUDDY that is a hands-free cellular telephone assistant for motorists that can be activated by speaking, allowing the driver to focus. This device would follow commands and converse with the driver to keep both hands on the serving wheel and eliminate any type of distraction. Additionally, this will provide peace of mind for concerned motorists by creating a hands-free, user-friendly communicating device.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-167, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

