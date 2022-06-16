J&L Oil Separator Company gives customers the peace of mind they need and deserve in the fast-paced aftermarket automotive parts industry with an unsurpassed lifetime warranty on their excusive line of oil separators.
CHESAPEAKE, Va., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J&L Oil Separator Company, the industry leader in oil separators has announced a Lifetime Warranty on all J&L Oil Separators, giving consumers the peace of mind they have been looking for when buying aftermarket upgrades for their vehicles. This warranty is the latest step in J&L Oil Separator Company's efforts to offer consumers of all types of vehicles and levels of automotive expertise the chance to protect their vehicles without worrying if they made the right choice.
"Oil Separators, sometimes called oil catch cans, are an inexpensive preventative measure that can save you thousands of dollars in future repairs and add years to the life of your vehicle." says Jay Tucker, President of J&L Oil Separator Company. "Modern engines have more pressure, which allows more oil to recirculate within your engine. Overtime this oil creates serious performance issues resulting in loss of power, reduced fuel economy, and in many cases significant repairs."
"Oil separators are something that every vehicle owner needs for their vehicle, which makes them a unique aftermarket part. They are not designed for 'gearheads' or to make your vehicle faster. They are designed to protect one of your most expensive investments, your vehicle." Said Vinny Conte, GM of J&L Oil Separator Company. "We found that customers who were not familiar with aftermarket parts were leery of making the wrong choice when choosing an oil separator. Our Lifetime Warranty let's them know they chose a product that will last the life of their vehicle."
Anyone looking to learn more about J&L Oil Separator Company, the company's products, or the Lifetime Warranty can visit the company website at http://www.jlosc.com or call them directly at 757-842-6497.
Vinny Conte, J&L Oil Separator Company, 1 757-842-6497 Ext: 107, vinny@jlosc.com
