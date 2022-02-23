MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers at Jack Ingram Nissan in Montgomery, Alabama, can order authentic OEM car parts online.
To order the parts, customers have to fill out a form. They have to mention their basic contact information, such as name, email address and phone number. Furthermore, the customers are required to provide the dealership with relevant information about the type of vehicle they own. They need to mention the year, make, model, trim and mileage of their vehicle. Finally, buyers have to let the dealership know the kind of parts they wish to order. Once the form is filled out, customers just have to hit send. One of the members of the dealership will reach out to the customers via call, text or email to confirm the application status.
If customers are not handy with the parts, they can visit the dealership, where the highly trained mechanics would carry out the necessary replacements on the vehicle.
Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.jackingramnissan.com/ for more information. They can also call the dealership at 833-343-0674 or visit in person. The dealership is located at 227 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL.
