BOERNE, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Jaguar F-Type is a good option for drivers in the Boerne region who want a new high-quality crossover. The 2022 Jaguar F-Type distinguishes out from the crowd with its outstanding exterior design, high-quality interior features, and numerous safety measures.

There are three trim options available for the Jaguar F-Type in 2021. The P450, P450 R-Dynamic, and R are the three. Aside from that, there are two engine possibilities. A V-8 engine producing 575 horsepower is one of them. The second engine option is a 5.0-liter engine with 444 horsepower.

The vehicle's interior features a 10.0-inch touchscreen correctly positioned in the center console. The touchscreen is glass, and the infotainment software is InControl Touch Pro. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Microsoft Outlook are just a few connected features. A 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display is also included.

Customers interested in learning more about the 2022 Jaguar F-Type, which is now available at Jaguar Boerne, should go to https://www.jaguarboerne.com/. Call 830-216-6437 if you have any questions or would like to speak with a representative from the dealership. The dealership is conveniently located at 32120 IH 10 West for those who prefer a more personalized encounter. Finally, Jaguar Boerne's showroom is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

